WWE is live tonight from “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw emanates from the Golden 1 Center from Sacramento, California this evening, airing live at 8/7c on Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s show is a Seth Rollins update from WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will speak live, Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as JD McDonagh and Finn Balor (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 20, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – OCTOBER 20, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Golden 1 Center as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. We shoot directly into an extended video package looking back at the Seth Rollins situation from start-to-finish last week.

WWE Title & Seth Rollins Update From Adam Pearce & The Re-Vision

We then see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in the ring. Pearce says he’s glad they’re out here because he wants them to hear this directly from him. Pearce says that Breakker and Reed badly injured Seth Rollins and now he’s had to get surgery and Rollins is on the shelf.

Pearce announces that Rollins has been stripped of his World Heavyweight Championship and they will crown a new champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Pearce announces there will be an over-the-top Battle Royal to determine who will face CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He then tells us the Battle Royal will be tonight.

Pearce then asks Breakker to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker asks Pearce what happens if he doesn’t hand it over. Heyman tries to calm down Breakker and Breakker asks Pearce to show him some respect and ask nicely. Pearce asks again, respectfully. Breakker tells Pearce to say please.

Pearce asks again, respectfully, and includes please. Breakker hands the championship to Heyman and Heyman gives the belt to Pearce. Pearce leaves the ring and Heyman gets on the mic and asks why everyone is so mad at him, Breakker and Reed. Heyman says it’s easy to boo them and think they’re the bad guys.

But he fails to understand what they did to deserve the hate. He says The Vision has nothing to do with Seth Rollins and everything they’ve done with Rollins wasn’t because Rollins, but it was for Breakker and Reed. This had nothing to do with Rollins and they were using Rollins so everyone could see it was The Vision over anything.

Heyman says Rollins isn’t a workhorse or a visionary but a bum shoulder bitch because he got injured. Heyman says winners write history and that’s what Reed and Breakker will do. Heyman talks about how Breakker and Reed are the future and how the new future of the company now changes.

Backstage Check-Ins

Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rusev are all shown walking around backstage before the show. The Judgement Day is backstage. Raquel Rodriguez pumps up Roxanne Perez for her match. Dominik Mysterio comes in, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are angry at Mysterio.

They’re mad for him getting them a match tonight. Mysterio says they should be able to handle their business. Balor and McDonagh leave and Perez tells Mysterio not to worry and share a moment. Rodriguez breaks up their canoodling and tells Perez to focus on her match.

WWE Tag Team Championship

The Judgement Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

It’s time for our first match of the evening. The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh make their way out, along with the challengers, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. The bell sounds and off we go. Styles get McDonagh on the mat off the bell and they trade a bunch of holds and reverse them.

Styles misses a dropkick but then McDonagh walks into another dropkick. Lee is tagged in and he chops McDonagh and then stomps on his chest. McDonagh trips up Lee and stomps on him and then tags in Balor. Balor strikes Lee several times and then poses on the ropes. Balor tosses Lee into the corner and chops him.

Lee kicks Balor and takes him down with a headscissors and hits a springboard kick to Balor. Lee takes out McDonagh on the apron and then rolls up Balor who rolls through and kicks Lee. Lee kicks out of a pin and continues to get beaten down by Balor. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed and then kicked by McDonagh.

McDonagh distracts the ref as Balor gauges Lee’s eyes. McDonagh hits a back breaker and covers Lee for a two count. Balor is tagged in and he suplexes Lee and covers for a two count. McDonagh is tagged in and Lee is double teamed. Lee goes to tag Styles and McDonagh knocks Styles off the apron.

Balor is tagged in and Styles runs in and knocks McDonagh off and Lee tags out. Styles beats on Balor and McDonagh opens the ropes and Styles flies out of the ring crashing to the ground. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see McDonagh trip Styles and hits a leg drop. Styles is covered and he kicks out at two. McDonagh clobbers Styles and tags in Balor. Balor punches Balor and locks him in a headlock. Styles tries to power out but gets thrown into the corner.

Styles punches out of the corner and Styles slams down Balor with a facebuster. Lee and McDonagh are tagged in. Lee takes out Balor and suplexes McDonagh. McDonagh is kicked to the corner and Lee kicks McDonagh in the corner and then climbs the ropes. McDonagh knocks him on the ropes and then meets Lee on the top rope.

Lee gets McDonagh hung up on the corner and double stomps him from the top rope. Balor pulls McDonagh out of the ring and Lee flips over the top rope onto Balor and McDonagh. McDonagh gets back in the ring with Lee and Lee hits a running forearm. McDonagh is able to reverse a buster and powerbombs Lee.

Balor and Styles tag in and Styles chops Balor. Balor gets hit in the corner and McDonagh runs in. McDonagh is taken out by Styles and Lee gets him out of the ring. Balor hits a SlingBlade on Styles and knocks Lee out of the ring. Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Balor and McDonagh barely makes it in time to break the pin.

McDonagh tags himself in and Styles starts with punches and Pele kick. McDonagh hits a Spanish Fly and covers Styles for a near fall. Balor is tagged in. McDonagh hits a moonsault and Balor hits Coup de Grace and Lee breaks the pin flying over McDonagh. Lee knocks McDonagh out of the ring and then takes him out with a suicide dive.

In the ring, Balor tries to pin Styles and then goes for the Styles Clash on Styles. Styles reverses and hits the Styles Clash on Balor and gets the win. With the victory, the crowd goes absolutely ballistic, as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are now the brand new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Backstage With Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso

We shoot backstage, where we see Jimmy Uso is taping up his wrists backstage and Jey Uso comes in. Jey tells Jimmy he’s not mad at him, but mad at himself. He talks about Roman Reigns. Jimmy tells Jey that Roman Reigns isn’t here today.

He’s also not in the Battle Royal, he points out. He tells Jey to stop blaming Roman when what’s really happened in Jey has stopped believing in Jey. Jimmy tells Jey to get his shit together because at the Battle Royal it’s everyone for themselves. They embrace and say they’re good and Jey leaves.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev

In our second match of the evening, which is coming up next, another title will be on-the-line, as the WWE Intercontinental Championship is at stake when Dominik Mysterio defends against “The Bulgarian Brute” himself, Rusev.

Rusev makes his way to the ring as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Judgment Day’s own Dominik Mysterio makes his way out to the ring for his scheduled defense of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.