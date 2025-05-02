Zelina Vega Honors Late Father At 9/11 Memorial With Her First WWE Singles Title

WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega made an emotional pilgrimage this week to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, paying tribute to her father, Michael Angel Trinidad, who tragically lost his life during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Vega brought her recently won championship belt—her first singles title in WWE—to the memorial panel engraved with her father’s name. The heartfelt moment was captured and shared across her social media platforms.

In the video, Vega said:

“It’s kind of mind-blowing honestly to see this right now, to actually have it here physically… Because I’ve said that I wanted to do it for so long. In a way I came here really happy — but it kind of makes it real… But if this is the closest that I can get to him and doing this, then I’m happy to do it.”

Alongside the video, she posted a touching tribute to her father:

“Finally. I’m so honored to have gotten the opportunity to share this moment with my Dad. The person my brother and I went to WWE events with as kids, why the journey started and the person that fuels the fire to keep fighting every day. I love you Dad. This is just the beginning.”

The footage also showed Vega sharing the moment with her mother via FaceTime and later bringing the title to her grandmother’s house in Queens, reinforcing the deep familial meaning behind the win.

Zelina Vega captured the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship on the April 25, 2025, edition of SmackDown, defeating Chelsea Green in a surprise victory that marked a milestone in her career.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Zelina Vega and her historic title reign.