Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place this evening, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Things are scheduled to get started at 3/2c with the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam” pre-show, which runs three hours into the main show, which kicks off at 6/5c.

On tap for SummerSlam Saturday is Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross, Roman Reigns & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul, as well as Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title.

Featured below are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Saturday, August 2, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 3pm EST. – 11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – AUGUST 2, 2025

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets things started as always. We then shoot to the pre-show area outside of MetLife Stadium, where the three-man hosting panel of Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett welcome us to ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam.’

After the initial back-and-forth banter between the pre-show panelists, Cole begins to introduce the rest of the broadcast team working the show. We check in with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg inside the empty MetLife Stadium.

They talk about the CM Punk vs. Gunther main event and then send things over to the duo of Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton, who are in the parking area to talk about the opening match for night one, which features “OTC1” Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman.

From there, we head over to another area backstage where the duo of Sam Roberts and Megan Morant discuss the scheduled WWE Women’s Championship showdown between reigning champion Tiffany Stratton and the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.

When they wrap up, they send things back to the primary pre-show panel. Cole, Big E. and Barrett talk among themselves about the WWE World Heavyweight Championship contest between “The Ring General” Gunther and “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Things are sent backstage again, where Byron Saxton is standing by for a live interview with Tiffany Stratton. The WWE Women’s Champion vows to make Jade Cargill just another name scratched off her growing list of conquered challengers.

Cole and the gang pick things up from there back at the main pre-show panel area for some more banter and analysis about some of the matches scheduled for night one later this evening. Sam Roberts is backstage live with WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

The Judgment Day duo talk about their scheduled title defense at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend. A video package airs featuring excerpts from Jelly Roll on “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon.” After that, a graphic flashes on the screen announcing Stephanie McMahon for later in the pre-show.

From there, we return to the panel where we see Michael Cole and Wade Barrett have tagged out, as they prepare to head to ringside for the call of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025. Tagging in for them on the pre-show panel alongside Big E. are Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg.

After some obligatory banter and unfunny back-and-forth quips, the trio sends things to another video package. This time we get an extended one-on-one sit-down interview in an empty arena in the middle of the ring, as Redmond talks to Jelly Roll about living his dream in music and WWE.

The interview stops half-way through, with a clip airing to promote part two of their sit-down discussion airing later in the pre-show. Back live to the panel, we see a special guest joining Redmond, Rosenberg and Big E. It is none other than Druski, and he’s fired up.