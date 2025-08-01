The road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” winds down tonight in “Brick City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place this evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, live at 8/7c on USA Network.

On tap for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home show” is Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, Los Garza’s AAA Tag Title Open Challenge, as well as appearances by John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 1, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – AUGUST 1, 2025

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE SmackDown results from Newark, N.J.