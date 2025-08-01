Jelly Roll Injured Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Jelly Roll has suffered a broken finger while training for his match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Friday morning to promote the appearance, the music star confirmed he suffered a broken pinky finger while preparing for his match alongside Randy Orton against the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

“Listen man, that wrestling is fake stuff gotta go out the door,” Jelly Roll stated. “There’s no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in-front of 60,000 people. There’s no fake way to go over a cable rope.”

He continued, “I broke my pinky week one of training by accident. It’s a constant collision.”