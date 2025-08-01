Report: Two WWE NXT Stars On ‘Main Roster Radar’ To Be Called Up

Ethan Page is not only making waves in NXT, but he’s quickly becoming a favorite with WWE’s broadcast partners. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that The CW network, which airs NXT programming—has taken a major liking to the current NXT North American Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer, The CW “loves” Ethan Page, citing his strong presence in media appearances and promotional events.

Page has reportedly done a “ton of media” and even represented WWE at a recent NASCAR race that aired on the network. “They want to use him in as many promotions as possible,” Meltzer wrote, adding that the network views Page as a top-tier representative for the WWE brand.

The report also notes that Page and his recent rival, Ricky Saints, ae “still on the main roster radar as far as the next call-ups,” signaling that their time in NXT may be winding down.

Page’s momentum has been building ever since capturing the North American Title, and his successful cross-promotional title defense against TNA’s Santino Marella on this week’s NXT has only added to his stock.

With The CW firmly behind him and WWE’s creative keeping a close eye, Ethan Page looks poised for a big future, possibly sooner than expected. As NXT gears up to name his next challenger, all eyes are on Page’s next move—and whether it leads to Raw or SmackDown.