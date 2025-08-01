Cody Rhodes Breaks Down WWE’s Unwritten Rules

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the popular web series Hot Ones, where he dove into some of the unwritten rules of the WWE locker room—and even named a current superstar who’s guilty of breaking one.

During the spicy interview, The American Nightmare explained that a major breach of backstage etiquette involves interrupting a top star while they are signing stacks of 8×10 promo photos before a show. “Once you’re in stride, a misdemeanor is to come up and try to talk or shake that person’s hand,” Rhodes explained. “Once they’re in stride, that’s a no-go.”

Rhodes didn’t hold back in naming the rising star who’s crossed that line: “We’ve got a newbie who’s gonna be a huge star, and that’s Bron Breakker, one of the famous Steiner family. Dude comes up, headlocks you, puts you in a hug—real touchy. That’s a no. That’s a crime. I’m in the midst of this. That’s a crime.”

While Rhodes kept the tone light-hearted, the veteran champion made it clear that Breakker’s enthusiasm might need some refining when it comes to locker room protocol.

Both men are set for major matches at SummerSlam this weekend. On Saturday night, Bron Breakker will team with Bronson Reed to face the reunited duo of Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. On Sunday, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a Street Fight against John Cena.