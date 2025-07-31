Triple H To Join Donald Trump At White House For Executive Order Signing

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be among a select group of professional athletes joining President Donald Trump at the White House this Thursday to sign a new executive order expanding the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, according to a report from CNN.

The initiative marks the formal reestablishment of the Presidential Fitness Test in U.S. public schools, a program that originated in 1966. Levesque, a 14-time world champion, will serve as a formal council member, representing WWE on a national platform focused on health and physical education.

The newly revamped council will be chaired by LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, and includes: Triple H (Paul Levesque) – WWE CCO & 14-time World Champion, Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Lawrence Taylor – NFL Hall of Famer, and Annika Sorenstam – LPGA legend.

According to a White House statement, the order aims to counter “the widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness” in youth and instructs the council to work with professional athletes and organizations to build a “culture of strength and excellence.”

The program will be administered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with the Presidential Fitness Test set to return to school curriculums nationwide.

Triple H’s participation is another major chapter in the decades-long relationship between Donald Trump and the McMahon family, founders of WWE.

The alliance dates back to the late 1980s, when Trump Plaza hosted WrestleMania IV (1988) and WrestleMania V (1989) in Atlantic City. Trump became a front-row regular and personal friend of Vince and Linda McMahon.

Their partnership reached mainstream fame at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 during the now-iconic “Battle of the Billionaires” match, which culminated in Trump shaving Vince McMahon’s head after Bobby Lashley defeated Umaga.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Celebrity Wing) in 2013. Linda McMahon later served in Trump’s cabinet as Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and now, Paul Levesque’s role on the fitness council continues the public association between WWE and the Trump administration.

