Aleister Black Shoots Down AEW Rumors, Calls WWE Return A Smart Business Move

In a new interview, Aleister Black opened up about his departure from AEW and the widespread speculation surrounding his time there.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Black denied reports that he was unhappy, refused to lose, or always intended to return to WWE.

“People want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false,” Black said. “I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I don’t have any say.”

He also dismissed rumors that he refused to be pinned, saying it was unrealistic to believe he had that level of political influence.

Ultimately, Black explained his decision to return to WWE—where his wife Zelina Vega works—was based on the creative direction each company offered. “I made a calculated business decision and I looked at what I wanted to do, where I wanted to do it, and how I wanted to do it,” Black said. “Listening to option A and what they wanted, option B and what they wanted, and I picked the one that, business-wise, made sense for me.”

Black rejoined WWE in April 2025 and has since been a key player on SmackDown. He’s set to face Damian Priest of The Judgment Day on tonight’s go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam.