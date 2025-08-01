Triple H Comments On His Viral White House Visit This Week

Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a splash during his visit to the White House in Washington, D.C. this week.

And not just because he did his famous WWE ring entrance, complete with the water spit and all.

Following his appearance at the White House on Thursday, July 31, 2025 for U.S. President Donald Trump signing the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, the WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media to comment.

“Honored doesn’t begin to describe what this opportunity means,” Triple H wrote via X. “Physical fitness has been a part of my life from a young age and has created the path to support myself and family beyond my wildest dreams.”

Levesque continued, “The President’s Council on Physical Fitness is a vehicle to get young people active and healthy. Incredibly thankful for the trust reposed in all of the council members by the Donald Trump, JD Vance, Robert Kennedy Jr., Linda McMahon and Bryson DeChambeau.”