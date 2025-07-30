Some Scenes In WWE Unreal Were “Clearly For Cameras”

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, veteran wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez offered a detailed and candid review of the debut episode of WWE and Netflix’s new docuseries, “WWE: Unreal.” While he praised its production and select performances, Alvarez cast serious doubt on how “real” the behind-the-scenes content truly was.

Alvarez was quick to question the authenticity of many backstage moments, especially involving veteran stars.

Referring to director Chris Weaver’s claim that they captured “the authentic side” of the talent, Alvarez didn’t mince words. “Brother, don’t be a mark,” Alvarez scoffed. “Are you freaking kidding me? Maybe the younger talent like Rhea Ripley were being real. But you think Phil Brooks is going to give you ‘real Phil’ with the cameras rolling? No chance. Anyone who came in before 2010? No way.”

A particular point of contention was a backstage whiteboard “revealing” WrestleMania 41’s lineup, which Alvarez believes was likely fabricated for dramatic effect. “I was told flat out, ‘You’re seeing what they want you to see,’” Alvarez said. He specifically flagged Asuka’s name on the board as a red flag. “They had no clue when she’d be back in January. That wasn’t real.”

Despite his skepticism, Alvarez praised the personality-driven segments—especially the one focusing on Rhea Ripley, showing her anxiety before a match and the switch that flips once her music hits. “She looked out of her mind backstage, just a wreck… then boom, the music hits and she’s on. That was great.”

He also singled out Chris Park (aka Abyss) for providing the “most real moment” in the episode, during a scene where Park nervously relayed time cues during CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. “He’s panicking… ‘I’m sorry, Bruce, I’m sorry.’ That was hard to watch. He looked like he thought he was going to be fired.”

While Alvarez admitted he enjoyed Episode 1 overall, he warned fans to keep their expectations in check regarding the series’ honesty. “If you want some insight, there is some authenticity… but it’s few and far between. You’re seeing the story WWE wants you to see.”

