Kevin Owens Title Pitch In “WWE Unreal” Docuseries Called “Complete Bullsh*t”

One of the more shocking creative pitches revealed in WWE’s Unreal docuseries may not have been all it seemed. A new report is calling the supposed plan for Kevin Owens to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2025 “complete bullsh*t,” according to sources within WWE.

In the docuseries, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, a close associate of The Rock, claimed that there was a creative idea floated in which Cody Rhodes would refuse The Rock’s offer to be “his champion.” As a result, Rock would then insert Kevin Owens into a surprise title match, resulting in Owens defeating Rhodes for the title at Elimination Chamber.

The proposed swerve would have added a massive shock factor heading into WrestleMania season. However, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer shot down the idea as inaccurate.

Citing WWE sources, Meltzer said the idea was never seriously on the table. “There was some stuff in there that was just complete bullsht,” Meltzer said. “I can’t say complete bullsht, although I was told complete bullsh*t, was the idea that they were considering Cody Rhodes losing the title to Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber.”

He continued: “Kevin didn’t even make WrestleMania because of the neck injury… I just saw that and thought, I can’t say it’s bullsht, but it’s a terrible idea. And then I was told it was kind of bullsht.”

As of now, Kevin Owens is still recovering from neck surgery and is expected to miss several more months of action. He did not compete at WrestleMania 41, and there is no confirmed return date for the former Universal Champion.

PWMania.com continues to send well wishes to Owens during his recovery.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest news on Kevin Owens, WWE creative, and fallout from WWE: Unreal.