WWE SmackDown returns tonight with the SummerSlam 2025 “go-home show” at 8/7c on USA Network from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The following matches and appearances are scheduled for the show:

* Jelly Roll will appear

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes appear

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* Los Garza (c) vs. TBA (AAA Tag Title Open Challenge)

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.