Backstage News On WWE’s Original SummerSlam Plans For Seth Rollins

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed WWE’s original creative direction for Seth Rollins and his Money in the Bank briefcase heading into this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event—and it involved a shocking post-match twist.

According to Dave Meltzer, the plan as of last week was for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract immediately following the World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER (c) and CM Punk, which is set for Night One of SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2nd.

This proposed sequence would have followed Punk’s long-awaited title win, with Rollins swooping in—despite his supposed knee injury—to steal the moment. “Punk finally winning the title and then Rollins cashing in after making everyone think his knee was blown out is actually a great one,” Meltzer wrote.

Rollins has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in storyline at Saturday Night’s Main Event, fueling speculation about the legitimacy of the angle. The ambiguity surrounding his status has only intensified fan speculation ahead of SummerSlam.

While WWE may pivot from the original plan due to rising fan awareness or a desire to keep surprises intact, the setup remains tantalizing—especially given the storytelling layers between Rollins, Punk, and GUNTHER.

With WWE emphasizing shock moments and unpredictability, Seth Rollins’ potential involvement remains one of the most buzzed-about elements heading into SummerSlam weekend.

