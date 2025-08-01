WWE Announces Late Addition To Lineup For Tonight’s SummerSlam ‘Go-Home’ SmackDown

The card for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to expand.

Heading into the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the company has announced the addition of Jimmy Uso vs. Talla Tonga for the show.

Previously announced for the August 1, 2025 blue brand show:

* Jelly Roll will appear

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes appear

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* Los Garza (c) vs. TBA (AAA Tag Title Open Challenge)

Joiin us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.