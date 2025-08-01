CM Punk vs. GUNTHER Set To Main Event WWE SummerSlam Night One

CM Punk has officially confirmed that he will main event Night One of SummerSlam this Saturday in a blockbuster World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER, and he’s bringing the heat with high praise and bold intentions.

Speaking on the Good Guy/Bad Guy Podcast, Punk addressed the significance of being in the final match of the night and what it means for him, his opponent, and the championship itself. “Me main eventing, I think it’s important. It’s important for the title. I think it’s important for Gunther,” Punk stated. “I’m looking forward to not only main eventing SummerSlam but stealing the whole weekend.”

Punk didn’t hold back when talking about GUNTHER, calling the reigning champion one of the most timeless and elite performers in the business today. “This dude is the best wrestler in the world. He’s got the gold to prove it, too. He’s a guy who represents the business to me,” Punk said. “You could take him and drop him into a territory in the ‘60s and he would thrive… He transcends decades to me. He’s one of the best right now.”

CM Punk vs. GUNTHER will headline Night One of WWE SummerSlam this Saturday, August 2nd. The premium live event continues on Sunday, August 3rd with Night Two, headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in a Street Fight.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most stacked weekends in WWE history—and Punk is aiming to own it.