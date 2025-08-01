The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Preview

It’s almost time for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here on PWMania.com to break it all down!

Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent preview the full SummerSlam weekend card, offering their predictions, insights, and early picks for what could be one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

But that’s not all — the duo also takes a fun trip down memory lane, looking back at the best SummerSlam main events, the worst shows, and top all-time performers to ever compete on the grand summer stage.

It’s the perfect listen to get hyped for the weekend — whether you’re tuning in for nostalgia or scouting for match-of-the-night candidates.

Listen now below: