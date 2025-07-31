Triple H Joins President Trump At White House for Sports & Fitness Council Expansion

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a high-profile appearance at the White House today, standing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during the signing of a new executive order to expand the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Triple H was one of several celebrated athletes invited to attend the announcement.

Speaking at the event, the 14-time World Champion emphasized his commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and inspiring the next generation: “I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country… I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy—help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in life.”

Paul "Triple H" Levesque: "I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country… I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy—help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in… pic.twitter.com/Nw8vPXb05W — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

During his remarks, President Trump acknowledged Triple H’s presence and praised his decades-long friendship with the WWE executive: “He’s a man who you’re not going to mess around with. He’s another one that’s been my friend for a long time. He’s really an amazing athlete. Triple H. He’s a strong guy. And it’s great to have you. And you felt very strongly about this, about the council. It’s a great honor to have.”

"There he is" — Trump looks directly at Triple H while he puts him over as "an amazing athlete," but then seems to forget that he's standing right next to him and has to look around the room to find him pic.twitter.com/BKIKFTEwKy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025

The initiative is aimed at boosting participation in physical activity among young Americans and promoting long-term health and wellness, values that Triple H has championed both in and outside the ring.