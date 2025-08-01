Becky Lynch Set To Debut New WWE Entrance Music Soon

Becky Lynch might be getting a big time remix. In a post shared via her Instagram story (see below), WWE megastar Becky Lynch hinted at a collaboration with pop punk band The Wonder Years, fueling speculation that she’s set to debut a brand-new entrance theme on WWE programming.

According to a report from Fightful, The Wonder Years completed the new theme months ago, and it’s expected to be introduced soon on WWE TV.

This would mark Becky’s first major music change since adopting “Celtic Invasion” by CFO$ more than a decade ago.

Interestingly, Becky reportedly resisted the switch to a theme produced by Def Rebel, the team behind many of WWE’s recent entrance tracks.

In a 2024 appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lynch addressed the idea of changing her music and reminisced about her independent wrestling days: “No, I’m not tired of my entrance music, it’s pretty funky one, real catchy, real poppy. But would I like a different one? Uhm, yeah, well no, maybe just to change it up, you know,” Lynch explained.

“Like I think of when I was on the independents and my entrance music was MC Hammer – Can’t Touch This, and I loved that, you know, because you can’t touch this, you know what I mean?”

With SummerSlam weekend on the horizon and a major character shift rumored, a new entrance theme may signal the start of Becky’s next evolution—one that ties her in-ring presence to her punk rock spirit.

Stay tuned for more updates as “The Man” prepares to make a statement—possibly with a brand-new sound.