Cody Rhodes Believes Lack Of Muscle Held Him Back In WWE Early On

Top WWE star and 2025 King of the Ring winner, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, appeared on ESPN First Take to discuss various topics, including what previously held him back from being the face of the company.

Rhodes said, “Oh, slow learner for one, slow learner. And I had all the great teachers, but — this is going to sound real surface level. I also don’t think I was buff enough. I don’t think I was jacked up enough. Yeah, you can’t be the face the company or champion if you look like you’re bagging groceries, you know what I’m saying? Like, I know that’s a terrible answer by today’s standards, but it’s just real. If I look back at it, I think I needed to fill out a little bit more. Probably a lot deeper stuff than that. But that’s one.”

On if he views himself as the face of WWE now:

“I really love the fact that anybody might say face of the company, face of the franchise, but I don’t consider it personally. I think of it more as a team. You’ve got Rhea Ripley, you’ve got CM Punk, Roman Reigns, of course, Seth Rollins, all these wonderful people. I think the moment I actually officially call myself the face of the company is probably the time I fade out. So, I like to think it’s more of a team effort that we’re doing here. I appreciate though when people say it.”

