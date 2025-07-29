WWE Considered Kevin Owens Winning Title From Cody Rhodes

The WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix continues to pull back the curtain on WWE’s biggest creative pitches and swerves, and the latest revelation involves The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and a scrapped plan for a major title change at Elimination Chamber 2025.

In the series, Brian Gewirtz, longtime writer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnso, details an idea pitched alongside Rock that would have added major chaos to the Cody Rhodes vs. Final Boss storyline. “With the prospect of babyface John [Cena] and babyface Cody, it felt a little dry to us,” Gewirtz explained. “So myself and Rock, we got together and we pitched something that was twofold. I had the idea of Cody needing to be Rock’s champion. That was the hook.”

Their proposed twist? At Elimination Chamber, after Cody Rhodes rejected Rock’s offer to become “his champion,” The Final Boss would make an impromptu title match on the spot, costing Cody the Undisputed WWE Championship to none other than Kevin Owens, who was embroiled in a feud with Rhodes at the time. “Kevin Owens winning the title wasn’t the end goal,” Gewirtz continued. “The takeaway was, whatever we do, it needs to be seismic.”

While the shocking Owens win was never greenlit, WWE: Unreal confirmed that the company instead pivoted toward a direction that hadn’t been explored in over 20 years: a John Cena heel turn. Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged the decision, saying: “Cena turning checked all the boxes.”

The Rock and his writer pitched an idea where Cody Rhodes turns down his favor at Elimination Chamber, so Rock uses his power to set up a title match on the spot against Kevin Owens, and Owens wins the Undisputed Title. Wow 🤯#WWEUnreal pic.twitter.com/4hXH3EW9hW — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 29, 2025

Cena’s betrayal of Cody Rhodes ultimately came during the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, aligning with The Rock and setting up the now-iconic Final Boss vs. The American Nightmare feud that would culminate in a Street Fight.

This new revelation joins a growing list of scrapped or altered WWE storylines uncovered by WWE: Unreal, including:

Chelsea Green being pitched to win the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble

The Rock’s original vision for chaos in the championship picture

A TLC match that nearly headlined Saturday Night’s Main Event

The original WrestleMania 41 card, which had Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Stone Cold as a guest referee

With new episodes dropping on Netflix, WWE: Unreal continues to give fans a rare look into the high-stakes, constantly shifting world of WWE creative.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates and behind-the-scenes WWE news.