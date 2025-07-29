AJ Styles On Emotional TNA Return In Slammiversary Doc, Teases Potential Match

In the newly released Slammiversary documentary, WWE Superstar AJ Styles opens up about his emotional return to TNA Wrestling, marking his first appearance for the company in over a decade.

“The Phenomenal One” shared heartfelt reflections on what the company means to him and hinted at the possibility of one more match in a TNA ring.

The documentary, which follows TNA’s landmark Slammiversary event, captured Styles’ surprise appearance as he embraced newly crowned X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

For Styles, it was more than a nostalgic cameo, it was a moment of deep personal meaning. “It’s like the first girl you’ve ever loved, right? She’s always gonna be special to you. This was my first love,” Styles said. “I would have been here forever, had things not went the way that it did… I hope there’s something special as far as a match goes but I can’t promise that.”

The TNA Locker Room

Styles was quick to praise the current TNA roster, highlighting a sense of unity and camaraderie that he hadn’t seen in years. “That was the first time in a long time I’ve seen the whole company watching the same match because they were so interested in what’s going to happen,” Styles noted.

“You don’t have to worry about people stabbing each other in the back to get to the top… “

He continued, “They’re pulling for each other, you want that. You don’t have to worry about people stabbing each other in the back to get to the top… That’s how you become a successful company.”

“I can tell you this, I was very excited. Even I had the butterflies tonight.” @AJStylesOrg reflects on his return to TNA on the incredible Slammiversary: Fade to Black, available now for TNA+ annual VIP subscribers. Watch HERE: https://t.co/HzxntjlJKF pic.twitter.com/XS5sPOg8eq — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 29, 2025

SummerSlam

While Styles’ TNA appearance was a highlight for longtime fans, his focus is now firmly on WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam two-night event. Styles is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and gained momentum by pinning the champion during a six-person tag match on the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for continued coverage of AJ Styles, WWE SummerSlam, and all things TNA.