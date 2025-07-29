Vince McMahon Involved In Car Accident, Reportedly Faces Reckless Driving Charge

TMZ has reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car accident last Thursday in Connecticut. While there were no injuries reported, the incident has resulted in legal consequences for the 78-year-old wrestling mogul.

According to the crash report obtained by TMZ, McMahon was driving a 2024 Bentley northbound on Route 15 in Westport when he struck the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. The collision caused McMahon’s vehicle to veer into a wooden-beam median guardrail, sending debris into the southbound lane of the two-lane highway.

A third vehicle, a Ford Fusion traveling southbound, then struck the scattered debris from the crash. The impact was significant enough to deploy airbags in both McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW. All drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts, and no injuries were sustained.

The accident caused approximately 30 feet of damage to the highway’s median guardrail. All three vehicles involved were towed from the scene due to the extent of the damage.

McMahon has reportedly been issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, which led to the accident. He is expected to appear in court next month to address the charges.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Vince McMahon’s legal situation and any additional developments.