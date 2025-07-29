Triple H & WWE’s Creative Team Pushed For CM Punk To Win WrestleMania 41

The new WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix continues to pull back the curtain on the company’s most pivotal creative decisions — this time, focusing on the internal debate surrounding the finish to the WrestleMania 41 triple threat main event between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Less than two weeks before WrestleMania 41, WWE’s top creative minds, including Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michael Hayes, and Bruce Prichard, were shown discussing potential outcomes.

Hayes confidently stated, “Punk over,” while Triple H agreed, saying: “I’m of the opinion that Punk should go over at WrestleMania.”

Triple H elaborated on a scenario in which Paul Heyman would attempt to betray Punk during the match — a twist that ultimately fails. “Is Heyman gonna f*** Punk over? Like he is in his corner, but he’s still trying to do the sh*t for Roman. Punk should go over. And not only should Punk go over, but Heyman turns on him… doesn’t work. Punk survives and not only survives, but thrives.”

He also highlighted a key storytelling principle: “There’s always logical roads to go down to get the story where you want it to. And sometimes the logical road becomes predictable. If it becomes predictable, you need to pivot.”

Despite initial favor for Punk, Seth Rollins emerged as the eventual winner of the WrestleMania 41 main event.

WWE SVP of Creative Writing Ed Koskey explained the pivot in direction: “Punk going over is great, but Heyman decides to go with Seth… Seth manipulated this whole deal. Seth going over just feels like a better story. Roman and Heyman have had such a run where they become so synonymous that breaking them apart at the main event of WrestleMania is something that’s worthy of that.”

In the final match, Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and aligned himself with Rollins, helping solidify Rollins’ heel turn and usher in a new chapter for WWE’s top championship scene.

