Universal Reveals New Haunted Houses Featuring WWE’s The Wyatt Sicks

Halloween Horror Nights Unleashes a Double Dose of Dread with the Reveal of Two All-New Haunted Houses – “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” Debuting this Fall at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood

Orlando, Fla., Universal City, Calif (July 29, 2025) – Halloween Horror Nights awakens two iconic franchises in all-new terrifying haunted houses inspired by the blockbuster film, “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” and WWE’s legendary The Wyatt Sicks. The horror kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, August 29 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 4.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Guests will fight to survive as they venture through an all-new haunted house inspired by the 2023 hit film “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” Blumhouse’s highest-grossing movie to date and an adaptation of the horror videogame phenomenon.

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike, who was recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, after he agrees to accept a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

The journey will bring guests face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes, including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The larger-than-life characters for the haunted houses were created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, who also masterfully produced the animatronics and corresponding costumes for the fan-favorite film.

WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

Guests will be immersed in the world of WWE in the bi-coastal haunted houses “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,” where they will go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features The Wyatt Sicks, but honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. The group derives from the creative mind of Bray Wyatt and was resurrected in 2024 by his brother Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy – the fearless leader of The Wyatt Sicks. The chilling crew of five has quickly emerged as one of the most disturbing and disruptive groups in WWE history with its ominous presence and portrayal of dark and twisted characters – all of which will come to life at Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. There, Uncle Howdy together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

