Photos: Sneak Peek Revealed For Massive WWE SummerSlam 2025 Stage Setup

During Monday night’s go-home episode of Raw, WWE gave fans an exclusive first look at the early construction of the massive stage setup for this weekend’s two-night SummerSlam 2025 event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The brief sneak peek showcased towering lighting rigs, oversized stage elements, and a sprawling entrance structure already in progress—signaling that WWE is planning nothing short of a WrestleMania-level production for this year’s SummerSlam.

This will be the first time in history that “The Biggest Party of the Summer” takes place across two nights, making the elaborate stage even more essential in presenting the scale of the show.

SummerSlam 2025 marks WWE’s first return to MetLife Stadium since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Several WWE Superstars from that historic event are also featured on this weekend’s card, including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch—all of whom will compete in high-profile matches over the weekend.

While the completed stage won’t be revealed until the show goes live, the initial footage confirms WWE is pulling out all the stops. With two nights of action, a stacked lineup, and over six hours of pre-show programming, SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest premium live events in WWE history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of SummerSlam weekend, including results, backstage updates, and exclusive photos of the final stage reveal.