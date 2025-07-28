Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2025

With WWE SummerSlam 2025 just days away, betonline.ag has officially released the betting odds for every major match on the card.

The two-night WWE extravaganza is stacked from top to bottom, and the oddsmakers have weighed in with some decisive picks—especially for top champions like Cody Rhodes, Naomi, and CM Punk.

Here are the full odds for this weekend’s SummerSlam:

WWE Undisputed Championship

Cody Rhodes (-400) vs. John Cena (+250)

The American Nightmare is favored to retain against the 16-time world champ.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (-200) vs. Gunther (+150)

The Best in the World is slightly favored in this hard-hitting dream match.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (-150) vs. AJ Styles (+110)

Dirty Dom is the favorite, but only narrowly, in what could be a show-stealer.

WWE United States Championship

Solo Sikoa (-140) vs. Jacob Fatu (+100)

Bloodline tensions could shift the odds, but Solo remains the slight favorite.

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill (-600) vs. Tiffany Stratton (+350)

Jade continues her dominant streak and is expected to leave with gold.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (-400) vs. Becky Lynch (+250)

Lyra is heavily favored despite the big-match experience of The Man.

WWE Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat

Naomi (-1500) vs. Rhea Ripley (+400) vs. IYO SKY (+750)

Naomi is the overwhelming favorite in what could be the biggest win of her career.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (-700) vs. Judgment Day (+400)

The oddsmakers back the veteran duo to bring prestige back to the titles.

WWE Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso (-1500) vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (+600)

The Bloodline reunion is a safe bet heading into battle with Paul Heyman’s enforcers.

WWE Tag Team Match

Randy Orton & Jey Uso (-700) vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul (+400)

Orton and Uso are favored to shut down the chaos caused by McIntyre and the Maverick.

Note: Betting odds are subject to change. The “-” symbol indicates the favorite, and the “+” symbol indicates the underdog. For example, a -400 favorite means you must bet $400 to win $100, while a +250 underdog means a $100 bet would win you $250.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live SummerSlam coverage, match results, and fallout analysis all weekend long!