Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre Being Stranded In England

PWMania.com previously reported that Drew McIntyre posted a video on his Twitter (X) account explaining that he was unable to leave his home country of England because he was not allowed to board his flight. He only had his UK passport and did not possess his U.S. passport.

According to Fightful Select and PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s situation is legitimate and unrelated to any storyline. Fightful Select also mentioned that McIntyre, who has been a resident of the U.S. for several years, could not use his British passport to travel.

WWE sources are reportedly confident that the issue will be resolved, though they are understandably not pleased that McIntyre is facing this problem.

McIntyre is scheduled to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam this coming weekend.