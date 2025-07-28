Chad Gable Reveals Real Reason Behind Recent Surgery

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE star Chad Gable recently underwent surgery to repair an arm injury.

In a recent interview at a Minnesota Twins game, Gable discussed various topics, including the actual reason behind his surgery and his recovery process.

Gable said, “Unfortunate circumstances, but you know what? I’m looking at the silver lining here. I got a little injury to my rotator cuff, but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this. Come to a baseball game on a Sunday, which I never get to do. So, find the bright side, right?”

The WWE star revealed that his first singles match was at WrestleMania, a moment he is most proud of in his career.