Goldberg Addresses Fan Backlash Over GUNTHER Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, CarCast, where he talked about various topics. One point of discussion was the criticism he received from fans regarding his reaction to a chop from World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER. Goldberg simply laughed off the chop.

Goldberg said, “I’m Goldberg, I’m sorry but I don’t care how big you are, if you chop me in the f***ing chest, it ain’t gonna f***ing hurt! It was only a reaction because I, for some reason, was having a really good time!”

“I could not have done it without GUNTHER…”

“I hear people complaining about me complaining, and not many have breached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life, at 58 years old. I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid’s freaking unbelievable. It was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.