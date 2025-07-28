Jake Roberts Discusses Dusty Rhodes’ Midnight Rider Gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently discussed various topics on his Snake Pit podcast, including the midnight rider gimmick of “The American Dream,” Dusty Rhodes.

Roberts said, “It was fun. Because the whole thing was, if we could have caught him and exposed him, he’d be gone forever. And we almost had him a couple of times, man. But the lights would go out, something would happen, and he’d sneak out of there. We tried our best.”

On working gimmick matches compared to regular matches:

“I don’t really like gimmick matches…”

“Yeah, you know, I don’t really like gimmick matches. But they really opened up the floodgates and let them fly down there [wrestling while in Florida], man. And what am I gonna do? Nothing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

