CM Punk Names Terry Funk As His Hardest-Hitting Opponent

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast to discuss various topics, including the hardest-hitting opponent he has ever faced in the ring.

Punk said, “Terry Funk. Yeah, there’s a moment in my career where I wrestled Terry Funk, and I had an epiphany of why his punches always look so good — because they were real punches. [I thought to myself] ‘All right, great.’ And then [I would think] ‘Why are you headbutting me?’ And then I punched him and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Why did you hit me that way?’ And I was just like, ‘What?’ [Funk replied] ‘I’m an old man,’ and then jab, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he’s just f***ing with me.”

