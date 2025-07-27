Former WWE Referee Blasts Online Reactions To Hulk Hogan’s Death

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has weighed in on the divisive online discourse following the death of Hulk Hogan, criticizing the immediate backlash and vitriol from some fans and personalities in the wrestling community.

In a strongly worded Twitter/X post, Korderas expressed frustration with how quickly some individuals took to social media to criticize Hogan’s controversial past, including his racist remarks and other off-screen issues, shortly after the news of his passing broke.

“The manner in which people could not keep it in their pants for even a few hours with the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, was as REAL a moment as we’ve had in the IWC,” Korderas wrote. “The speed with which many wanted to take a Hogan-Hate vitriolic victory lap over a man’s death was telling.”

While acknowledging Hogan’s “many flaws” and stating that they “should not be ignored,” Korderas argued that there’s a time and place for such discussions, and that the immediate aftermath of his death was not it. “Hogan’s FLAWS should NOT be ignored. It SHOULD be part of his legacy. But there is a time and place for it. There is a level of tact one can have when discussing it,” he continued.

“Toxic crowd that lives in misery…”

The veteran referee, who officiated in WWE for over two decades, criticized what he described as the “toxic crowd that lives in misery” and suggested that many critics were more interested in gaining attention than offering meaningful commentary. “It should NOT be that hard to SAY NOTHING if you have nothing good to say in the immediate wake of somebody’s passing. This wasn’t a mass murderer. He wasn’t a convicted felon. He was beloved by more people than hated him.”

Korderas concluded by stating that many online critics seemed more “excited to show their hate” than to actually reflect on the man’s legacy with sincerity. “They didn’t hate the man half as much as they enjoyed showing they hated the man. Again, more full of shit than a sewer that wants to leak all over society.”

I will leavd this here for you!: pic.twitter.com/Zfb1nNGoR0 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) July 25, 2025

Hulk Hogan passed away on Wednesday, July 24th, at the age of 71. While tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world, the response has also reignited long-standing conversations about Hogan’s personal controversies and their place in his larger legacy.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates and tributes regarding the life and career of Hulk Hogan.