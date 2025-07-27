Nick Hogan Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute To Late Father Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan has shared his first public statement following the passing of his legendary father, Hulk Hogan, and it’s an emotional tribute that has touched fans around the world.

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, July 27, Nick poured his heart out in remembrance of his father, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Describing Hulk as his “best friend and hero.”

Nick thanked fans for their support and shared the deep pain he’s been experiencing. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days,” Nick wrote. “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”

Nick revealed how grateful he was to have spent more time with Hulk in recent years after moving back to Florida, a decision he now cherishes more than ever. “I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories,” he wrote. “They are the best moments in my life.”

“He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend…”

He continued: “He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. I would do anything to have him back… I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

Nick and Hulk Hogan’s father-son relationship was on full display for fans during the VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best (2005–2007), where their strong connection became a central part of the show’s appeal. While the series delivered laughs and family drama, it also captured the depth of their relationship—a bond that endured even through the most difficult times.

Their connection was tested publicly in 2007 when Nick was involved in a tragic car crash that led to jail time. Despite the turmoil and public scrutiny, Hulk remained steadfast by his son’s side, exemplifying the strength of their relationship. Nick’s tribute acknowledged that history, honoring his father not just as a wrestling legend, but as a devoted and loving father who never gave up on his family.

Nick’s heartfelt message has been met with an outpouring of support from fans, fellow wrestlers, and industry legends alike. His words provided a rare, personal glimpse into the private life of one of wrestling’s most iconic figures, reminding the world that behind the red-and-yellow was a father who meant everything to his son.

