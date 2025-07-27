Big Match, Several Appearances Announced For 7/28 WWE Raw In Detroit

Adam Pearce has checked in with several announcements for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw.
On Sunday afternoon, the WWE Raw General Manager surfaced on social media with a video announcing the following for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on July 28 in Detroit, MI:
* GUNTHER will appear
* CM Punk will appear
* Roman Reigns will appear
* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
* LWO vs. Judgment Day (WWE Tag Team Titles)
* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven
