Alexa Bliss Addresses Injury Scare Following WWE SmackDown Match

Alexa Bliss has reassured fans that she’s doing just fine after suffering an apparent injury during her match on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former multi-time women’s champion faced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez in singles action. Late in the bout, Bliss delivered a Twisted Bliss off the top rope to Raquel Rodriguez at ringside before re-entering the ring—only to be caught with a surprise attack by Perez, who scored the pinfall victory.

Immediately after the finish, Bliss was seen bleeding from the nose, prompting WWE’s production team to quickly cut away from the shot. Concern quickly spread across social media, with many fans worried about her condition—especially with SummerSlam just around the corner.

However, Bliss took to X (formerly Twitter) later in the night to calm fears, writing: “I’m 1000000% totally Fine 🙂 thank you.”

The match was a preview of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship clash set for SummerSlam, where Bliss will team with Charlotte Flair to challenge Perez and Rodriguez in what’s shaping up to be a high-stakes contest.

With Perez’s victory giving the champions momentum heading into the event, all eyes will now be on whether Bliss and Flair can respond next week—and whether the minor scare has any lingering effects.

