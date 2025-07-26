Dominik Mysterio Crashes AAA Triplemania XXXIII

AAA’s Triplemania XXXIII delivered a night full of surprises, with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio making a shocking appearance, a massive AAA Mega Championship match being confirmed, and the dramatic exit of a former world champion.

During the event, El Hijo del Vikingo issued an open challenge for the AAA Mega Championship, which was answered first by Dragon Lee and then by the debuting El Grande Americano. However, the biggest shock came when a fourth masked man hit the ring and attacked all three participants.

After delivering a brutal assault, the mystery attacker unmasked himself to reveal Dominik Mysterio, a current WWE Superstar and reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The shocking crossover moment sent the crowd into a frenzy and led AAA to officially announce a four-way Mega Championship match at the next Triplemania event on August 16, featuring: El Hijo del Vikingo (c), Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio.

This marks a rare in-ring crossover from WWE talent into a major international promotion, raising serious questions about the boundaries of Mysterio’s storyline direction ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

Alberto El Patron Loses

In the main event, Alberto El Patron faced off against Mesias in a high-stakes “Loser Leaves AAA” bout. The match was chaotic, featuring outside interference and dirty tactics from Mesias. The finish came after Mesias threw powder in El Patron’s face and scored a controversial pinfall following a fast count.

Post-match, Latin Lover, a longtime rival of El Patron, entered the ring. In a surprising twist, the two embraced in an emotional handshake and hug, signaling a mutual respect and what appears to be Alberto’s final farewell from AAA.