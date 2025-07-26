D-Von Dudley Defends Hulk Hogan’s Legacy Amid Backlash Over Racist Comments

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently appeared on the Duke Loves Rasslin YouTube channel, where he addressed the ongoing backlash surrounding Hulk Hogan’s passing, stemming from the WWE legend’s past racist remarks.

In a candid and emotional discussion, D-Von offered a nuanced perspective on Hogan’s legacy, forgiveness, and the wrestling industry’s evolution. “All those people out there saying negative things now that Hogan is no longer with us, take a look at yourself in the mirror,” D-Von said.

He added, “What have you done in life that everybody could be proud of? You can’t say you’ve never done anything wrong. We’re all guilty in one way, shape, or form.”

While not condoning Hogan’s past behavior, D-Von, himself an African-American performer, emphasized the immense contributions Hogan made to the wrestling industry. “I get it. If anybody gets it, we, as African-American people, get it. But at the same time, you cannot deny what this man has done for this business,” he stated.

He continued, “If it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, there would be no WWE, no AEW, no TNA, none of this. The wrestling business is hot right now… it never would have reached this level if Hogan hadn’t done what he did back in the ‘80s.”

D-Von also revealed a personal moment with Hogan, sharing that the late icon privately apologized to him and offered words of genuine respect. “He pulled me aside and said, ‘Devon, I’m not that type of person. I know I might have said or done things in the past… but I love you.’ He didn’t have to do that, but he did. That speaks volumes.”

D-Von said Hogan helped him during pivotal moments in his career, calling him a “lifesaver” in two key situations. He went on to quote scripture in defense of forgiveness, stating: “‘If you don’t forgive your brother, I will not forgive you.’ That’s exactly what the Bible says.”

In a more pointed message, D-Von also criticized individuals, both fans and those within the industry, whom he accused of hypocrisy. “Some of the same people burying Hogan now have done things that, if brought to light, would put them in the same boat. Yet you buried him when he was here… now that he’s dead, you want to act like saints? That’s hypocritical.”

“In order to heal, you have to let go,” he concluded. “Because if you don’t, the hate in your heart will consume you.”

D-Von’s words add to the complex and emotional discussions surrounding Hulk Hogan’s legacy. His heartfelt defense doesn’t erase the controversy, but it does offer a perspective grounded in personal experience, compassion, and a call for grace.