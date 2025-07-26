Chelsea Green Taking A Break From Social Media Following Death Threats

WWE superstar Chelsea Green has announced that she is taking a hiatus from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following a wave of hateful messages and death threats she received in response to her recent comments about the late Hulk Hogan.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion shared an emotional final post on her account, citing the overwhelming negativity as the reason for stepping away.

“It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit…”

“I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected,” Green wrote. “The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit.”

Green did not specify which of her remarks sparked the backlash, but many fans pointed to polarized reactions to her tone when discussing Hogan’s complicated legacy. While WWE honored Hogan with a 10-bell salute and video tributes on SmackDown, some online discourse turned heated in the days that followed his passing.

This announcement follows a growing trend of wrestlers speaking out about the mental toll of social media. Just days ago, former NXT star Elayna Black (Cora Jade) announced her own hiatus from pro wrestling altogether, also citing mental health concerns related to online pressures.

Green’s departure from social media comes at a pivotal moment in her on-screen career. She currently leads the “Secret Hervice” faction alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven on WWE Raw, recently engaging in a high-profile feud with returning Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

At this time, it is unknown whether her real-life social media hiatus will affect her TV character or storyline involvement on WWE programming.