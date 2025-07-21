Elayna Black (Cora Jade) Announces Break From Wrestling

Former WWE NXT star Elayna Black, best known to fans as Cora Jade, has announced that she is stepping away from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old wrestler shared the news in an emotional post across her social media platforms, citing the need to prioritize her mental health.

“I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don’t step away,” Black wrote. “I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there.”

In her statement, Black also offered an apology to fans and promoters for canceling her scheduled appearances and expressed her gratitude to those who have continued to support her. “I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you.”

Black’s announcement comes just months after her release from WWE in May 2025, bringing her run in NXT to an official close. She had previously made a name for herself on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2021, quickly becoming a standout performer in the NXT women’s division.

The reaction online has been overwhelmingly supportive, with fans and fellow wrestlers praising Black for her honesty and decision to prioritize her mental well-being. As she takes time away from the ring, many in the wrestling community are hopeful that her passion will one day return and that she’ll come back stronger than ever.

