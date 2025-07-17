Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Jacob Fatu

WWE has big plans in store for Jacob Fatu, and the company is wasting no time in making it clear. According to a new report, the powerhouse newcomer is being positioned for a massive push—both on screen and through a high-profile marketing campaign rarely seen for debuting stars.

Speaking on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet revealed that WWE is preparing to launch a full-fledged promotional effort to elevate “The Samoan Werewolf” into one of the brand’s premier babyfaces.

“Jacob Fatu’s rise as a top-tier babyface is officially underway, with the company ready to elevate his profile not just on screen, but through heavy promotion and public appearances,” WrestleVotes reported.

Perhaps most notably, WWE is planning a unique merchandising initiative for Fatu that signals the company’s high-level investment. The report notes that exclusive city-themed merchandise—designed in collaboration with local sports teams—will begin rolling out in markets where WWE runs shows.

“That kind of marketing effort has historically been reserved for elite talent,” WrestleVotes continued. “You’re talking about guys like John Cena and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin… and now they’re throwing Jacob Fatu into that scenario.”

This level of branding and cross-promotion places Fatu in rarified air, especially for someone so early in their WWE run. The strategy reflects the company’s confidence in his charisma, authenticity, and crowd connection.

Fatu made his highly anticipated debut on Friday Night SmackDown just weeks ago and has already left a trail of destruction in his wake. Currently locked in a heated rivalry with Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s, Fatu’s arrival has injected fresh energy into WWE’s landscape and added a new dynamic to the ever-evolving Bloodline saga.

As WWE continues to build Fatu as a dominant presence, fans can expect to see even more of him—not just in the ring, but across promotional platforms and live events nationwide.

