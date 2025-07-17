Backstage Talk On More WWE Stars Potentially Appearing At TNA Slammiversary

The ongoing collaboration between WWE and TNA Wrestling could be about to reach unprecedented heights.

According to a new report, this Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view may feature the most high-profile crossover yet, with main roster WWE talent — including a potential appearance by “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles — being discussed for the show.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, insiders shed light on speculation stemming from TNA President Carlos Silva’s recent “phenomenal” teaser on social media — a not-so-subtle nod to AJ Styles’ iconic nickname.

“We asked around about the phenomenal reference in TNA President Carlos Silva’s recent tweet,” WrestleVotes said. “One response we got back was, quote: ‘It would make total sense for AJ Styles to appear.’” They added confidently: “AJ Styles looks likely at this point.”

The prospect of Styles returning to the promotion where he became a global star has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Styles, one of the original pillars of TNA, hasn’t appeared for the company since joining WWE in 2016.

The report didn’t stop with Styles. WrestleVotes noted that additional WWE main roster stars have also been discussed internally for Slammiversary, signaling that the upcoming pay-per-view could see a significant WWE presence beyond the already-confirmed NXT crossovers.

“There’s been talk within WWE that one or two main roster stars could be headed to TNA Slammiversary this Sunday night on Long Island,” WrestleVotes continued. “We have learned that discussions have transpired regarding other talent appearing there as well.”

The buzz surrounding AJ Styles’ potential appearance comes as he remains active on WWE programming, currently engaged in a storyline on Raw involving Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Styles is awaiting confirmation on whether a match at SummerSlam will be made official, pending Mysterio’s medical clearance.

The ongoing WWE–TNA partnership has already seen NXT talent such as Charlie Dempsey and Joe Gacy appear in crossover matches. However, a return of AJ Styles — arguably the face of TNA’s early years — would represent the most impactful WWE–TNA moment yet.

PWMania.com will provide full live coverage of Slammiversary this Sunday, including any major crossover surprises as they unfold. Stay tuned for updates.