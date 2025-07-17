Mike Santana Says He Asked For AEW Release Multiple Times Before It Was Granted

Former AEW star Mike Santana has shed new light on his 2024 departure from the company, citing a need for personal and professional growth, and a growing sense of dissatisfaction. In a candid interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Santana spoke openly about the mindset that led him to repeatedly ask for his release.

“I’m the type of person where I need constant growth in my life,” Santana said. “Especially in this line of work. I’m also not the type of person that I can sit and collect a paycheck. That’s not me. I looked at it as I need to do what’s best for me, my career, my life, and my sanity. I did exactly that.”

Following the conclusion of his on-screen rivalry with former tag partner Ortiz, Santana found himself off TV and no longer included in AEW tapings. It was during this period that he formally requested his release — not once, but multiple times.

“‘Yo, just get me out of here. I’m good,’” he recalled telling AEW officials. “I asked two or three times and finally they granted me my release and I was like, ‘Thank you.’”

Since exiting AEW, Santana has experienced a career resurgence. He officially signed with TNA Wrestling in April 2024 and has quickly ascended to main event status. He is set to headline this Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view in a triple threat match for the TNA World Championship against reigning champion Trick Williams and Joe Hendry.

Santana’s leap of faith has paid off, as he now finds himself not only creatively fulfilled, but also in the biggest match of his TNA career.