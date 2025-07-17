Nikki Bella Opens Up About WWE Return, Responds To “Botch” Criticism From Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has offered a deeply personal look into her recent return to in-ring action, detailing the nerves, behind-the-scenes challenges, and online criticism she faced following her surprise singles match on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show on SiriusXM, Nikki explained how her return unfolded suddenly, without the usual weeks of preparation time at the WWE Performance Center. Her sister, Brie Garcia, admitted she was shocked by the announcement, sharing, “Usually when legends come back, there’s a build to it. So when you texted me you’re having a match on RAW, I’ll admit, I was so nervous for you.”

Nikki said she felt the same way. “When I got hit with that, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” she said. “Yeah, no prep. I tried to get in the ring Sunday, then Monday, but it didn’t work out.”

Despite the last-minute nature of the match, Nikki credited her recent years of personal growth, therapy, and breathwork for keeping her composed in the moment. “It’s weird… I had nerves, but not how I’ve felt in the past. I was able to say, ‘You’re nervous, but just be confident.’”

However, the match wasn’t without hiccups. Nikki addressed a particular moment in the bout with Chelsea Green that drew criticism from fans online, including one who tweeted, “No, you looked, you botched, and then won.”

Nikki responded live on the podcast with the tweet she had sent back:

“All from the IWC of haters, let me educate. Botched: of a task carried out badly or carelessly. But what you meant to say is: ‘You looked, you snatched on your OG finisher that broke your neck, you protected yourself, you won.’ Yay, we learned something new today. #HatersGonnaHate #BellasGonnaBall.”

She went on to explain why the moment was misunderstood. “Botched is when someone does something and they’re careless. I went up for something that broke my neck. I had two options: try to hit it and risk reinjury, or protect myself and adjust. That’s not a botch. That’s being smart.”

Nikki Garcia made her official return at the WWE Evolution II pay-per-view, competing in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Her match against Chelsea Green the next night on Monday Night RAW marked her first singles match in several years — and ended in victory.