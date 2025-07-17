Goldberg Explains Why He Wouldn’t Allow His Son To Sign A WWE NIL Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed several topics, including how his son Gage was offered a WWE NIL deal, but he declined it.

Goldberg said, “The kid is like me. He wants to be a football player. That’s a dream of his. Then, his ‘back up plan,’ he’s an extremely lucky person to have a back up plan to go to the WWE or be a professional wrestler. I’d say he’s got it in his blood. They tried to get him in the NIL, but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. They would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future.”

