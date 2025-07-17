Roman Reigns Set For Next Two Episodes Of RAW Amid SummerSlam Speculation

This past Monday night’s episode of RAW featured CM Punk winning a Gauntlet Match. This victory earned him a shot at the World Heavyweight Champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, for his title at SummerSlam. Immediately after the match, Roman Reigns made his highly anticipated return to the company, saving Punk and “Main Event” Jey Uso from an attack by “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

According to the WWE events website, Reigns is confirmed to appear on next week’s Monday Night RAW in Houston, Texas, as well as the following week’s episode in Detroit, Michigan. However, he may not be appearing on WWE programming for an extended period, as he has been cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, alongside fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes, who portrays Guile in the film.

While Reigns has not yet been announced for a match at SummerSlam 2025, he is featured on the event poster. Next week’s RAW in Houston will take place at the Toyota Center, and the episode in Detroit will be held at Little Caesars Arena.