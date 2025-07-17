R-Truth Teases Unfinished Business With John Cena

WWE star Ron “R-Truth” Killings discussed various topics with the Toronto Sun, including his return to the company after a brief absence.

Killings said, “The outreach (is what I’ll remember the most from this recent stretch of my career). The outreach, the love. I think it was meant for me and it was meant for everybody. Through all social media, talking about over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying on one thing. So if anything, it shows that we all can come together on something. Regardless of what, how, when, where, boom, we all came together on something. So that was showing that good in humanity, man. That was great.”

On John Cena:

“Oh, it ain’t over (between John Cena & I). He gotta turn back who he was. He hurt people’s heart. You just asked me the good stuff about him. He betrayed people…”

You can check out Killings’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)