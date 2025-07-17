Rhea Ripley Calls For More Women’s Events Following Evolution 2 Success

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on “My Mom’s Basement” with Robbie Fox, where she discussed various topics, including how WWE Evolution was created.

Ripley said, “Yeah, I did (feel like Evolution had the same vibe as NXT of the past). I felt like everyone was going out there to kind of prove a point and make people pay attention to us a little bit more, which was really cool to feel and then see everyone’s reacting to Evolution 2 and everyone’s so positive about it, everyone was so happy afterwards, everyone thought that they went out and gave it their all… It was an awesome feeling. The locker room was happy, we all felt very accomplished.”

On how special it was to put her match with IYO SKY together:

“So, yeah, it was a special night for sure and then going out there with IYO (SKY), someone who I’ve gone through NXT with, Mae Young Classic with and then main roster with… WrestleMania (41) with Bianca (Belair). We’ve gone through so much together so then to main event a Evolution 2 and be able to show everyone exactly what we can do in the ring together. It was a lot of fun and it made me proud to be a female professional wrestler.”

On not wanting to wait another seven years for the next WWE Evolution:

“Please, I would like to not wait that long again because I think that we do deserve a show like that. It’s different… They (the crowd) were there for it the whole night and if anything, they got louder, the more the night went on. It was insane… I’m mad about (Naomi cashing in) but I’m happy for her.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Mwa4hqcDYQ

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)