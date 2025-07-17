WWE Considering Sending Omos For Special Attraction Run

WWE may be preparing to expand “The Nigerian Giant” Omos’ international profile with a high-profile stint in Mexico. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE creative has discussed sending the towering Superstar to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for a special run.

The idea, reportedly floated during recent creative meetings, is to establish Omos as a true global attraction outside the WWE bubble. The goal would be to enhance his mystique and further his development as a crossover presence.

The report draws comparisons to Omos’ brief appearance with Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year. That NOAH stint was part of WWE’s broader strategy to position Omos as a rare, spectacle-style performer who can pop up in international partner promotions, generate buzz, and maintain his aura of uniqueness.

WWE creative has discussed sending Omos to AAA for a run, similar to his brief NOAH stint this past winter. Per source, the idea is to further establish him as a true special attraction outside the WWE bubble. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2025

A potential run in AAA would represent the most significant WWE-AAA crossover to date. WWE and AAA have gradually strengthened ties in recent months, with examples including Legado Del Fantasma’s Angel and Berto capturing the AAA Tag Team Titles and showcasing the belts on WWE programming.

If Omos does make the leap to AAA, it would mark the highest-profile talent exchange between the two companies so far and a notable continuation of WWE’s push to grow its presence — and its stars — on the global stage.