Carlos Silva Responds To Rumors About AJ Styles Appearing At TNA Slammiversary

With TNA Slammiversary just days away, speculation has run wild over a possible surprise appearance from a TNA original — AJ Styles. The rumors began after TNA President Carlos Silva posted a tweet declaring the upcoming pay-per-view would be “PHENOMENAL,” a direct nod to Styles’ signature moniker. Now, Silva is offering a cryptic response to the swirling buzz.

In a new interview with WrestleZone, Silva was asked directly whether his tweet hinted at Styles appearing at Slammiversary. While careful not to confirm anything, Silva leaned into the ambiguity with a playful response.

“Really nothing more than what’s in the Tweet,” Silva said. “It’s going to be a phenomenal night, and yeah, there’s someone, as you know, ‘Phenomenal’ is a big part of their walkout. We think it’s going to be a phenomenal night and see how it goes, but it’s exciting.”

Silva also took a moment to acknowledge AJ Styles’ legacy in TNA, calling him a “foundational, historical wrestler that has made TNA what it is today.” He emphasized that the use of the word “phenomenal” was partially tied to ticket demand, revealing that 700 additional seats had to be added to the floor at Long Island’s UBS Arena due to overwhelming interest.

While Silva stopped short of confirming an AJ Styles appearance, the door remains wide open — and fans are buzzing. Styles is currently active on WWE Raw, where he’s awaiting medical clearance for Dominik Mysterio to determine if he will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Given that ongoing storyline, an appearance at TNA’s Slammiversary would be an enormous and unexpected crossover moment.

TNA Slammiversary airs live this Sunday, July 20, from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.